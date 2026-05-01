Paul McCartney collaborates on playlist with his grandson, includes Jimmy Buffett, The Kinks and more

Like a lot of people, Paul McCartney likes to share his musical discoveries with his family, and in the latest edition of his You Gave Me the Answer series on his website, McCartney reveals that one of the ways he does that is by making playlists.

“If we’re having a party and I want a dance list, I’ll make one,” he says. “I’ve also done it with my grandson, Arthur, which has been really nice. We sort of cobbled one together; a mix of old rock ’n’ roll favourites and some newer tracks. It turned out pretty good.”

McCartney says the playlist he created with Arthur starts out with Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville,” noting he was “big friends” with the late singer. It also features songs from Daft Punk and Tame Impala, which are bands Arthur likes.

Other songs on the playlist include The Kinks' "Waterloo Sunset" and Donovan's "Sunny Goodge Street," along with Dominic Fike's version of "Kiss of Venus," a song from McCartney's 2020 solo album, McCartney III.

As for whether he and Arthur have similar tastes, or if they're introducing each other to new music, McCartney says it’s “a bit of both.”

“I’ll show him things I think will work, and then he adds to it, we’ve got a collaborative playlist,” he says. “A friend of his who’s a painter even knocked up a little cover for it.”

McCartney is getting ready to release his new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, on May 29. He's also set to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 16.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.