Paul McCartney doc 'Man on the Run' to hit theaters for one day only

Poster for Paul McCartney documentary 'Man on the Run' theatrical release (Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing))

The new Paul McCartney documentary Man on the Run is set to premiere Feb. 27 on Prime Video, but fans will now get a chance to see it early — and on the big screen.

The film, directed by Morgan Neville, will be released in theaters for one day only on Feb. 19

Man on the Run chronicles McCartney's life after The Beatles breakup, including the formation of his band Wings.

The film, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August, features interviews with Paul, his late wife Linda McCartney and daughter Stella McCartney, as well as Wings' Denny Laine, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, Sean Lennon and The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde.

Tickets are go on sale Feb. 4.

McCartney has recently been revisiting his Wings career. In November, he released the book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run as well as an anthology titled Wings, featuring remastered versions of Wings classics including "Band on the Run," "Live and Let Die," "Jet," "Silly Love Songs" and "Let 'Em In."

