Paul McCartney does not believe in ghosts and spirits

In honor of Halloween, Paul McCartney is talking spooky encounters — and apparently he hasn’t had any, at least in his everyday life.

"My dreams are very supernatural, I can go anywhere there. But not in real life," he shares in a Q&A on his website. "I've never actually seen a ghost or a spirit, and I'm not a great believer in all that."

Sir Paul says having kids kept him from being a true believer, noting, “when they’d say, ‘Dad, I’m scared of ghosts,’ I’d say, ‘There's no such thing.’ You do a lot of that as a parent.”

“So, I don't believe in it,” he adds. “I think the human mind is susceptible to getting a bit worked up and overexcited, and often these things have a rational explanation in the end.”

McCartney is currently on his Got Back tour and has a break for Halloween, but he'll be on stage Friday, playing a show in Bogotá, Colombia. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

