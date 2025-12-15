Paul McCartney and Elton John pay tribute to 'Spinal Tap' director Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner attends the Premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)

Paul McCartney and Elton John have paid tribute to director Rob Reiner following the news that Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

Both musicians had cameos in Reiner's last film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which came out in September.

"What a tragedy the death of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, is," McCartney wrote on Instagram next to a photo with Rob. "It is so shocking in many ways but for me especially so, because over the last year I had been working with him. He directed me in 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'. He was such an upbeat, lovable man."



McCartney added, "Life can be so unfair and this tragedy proves it. His father, Carl Reiner, was a great humourist before him and Rob followed in his dad's footsteps doing a terrific job making many great films. I will always have fond memories of Rob and the idea that he and his wife will no longer be in the world with us is heartbreaking."



Elton shared a message about Rob and his wife on his Instagram Story, writing that he was in "disbelief" over the news of their deaths.

“They were two of the most beautiful people I’d ever met and they deserved better,” he added. “My thoughts are with them and their loved ones.”

