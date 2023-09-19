Paul McCartney has promised Julian Lennon a sit-down to share stories about his dad

Julian Lennon says he's waiting for Paul McCartney to tell him some private stories about his dad, John Lennon.

During an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, Julian recalled running into McCartney at Heathrow Airport back in November 2022, a moment he captured for social media.

Julian, who was 17 when his father died, said, "We sat there chatting away for a little bit." He described his relationship with his late father's The Beatles bandmate as "weird," noting, "We're close but we're not that close."

He said he and McCartney never really sat down for a conversation like the one he was having with Maher, although McCartney has promised it will happen.

“We keep saying, and he keeps telling me, we’re going to try and push for this, this year, sooner than later anyway,” Lennon said. “He keeps telling me, 'I’ve got so many stories about your dad that I’ve never told anybody that I want you to hear about.'"

He added, “And you know, he gave me some samples I thought I’d never heard before. But we just got to find the time and lock in to do that," to which Maher responded, “Do it, like, yesterday."

