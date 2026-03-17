Paul McCartney to headline two shows at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre

Paul McCartney fans are used to seeing him headline stadiums around the world, but he's decided to take things down a notch for his next set of gigs.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just announced two shows at the 1,200 capacity Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Dubbed Paul McCartney Rocks The Fonda!, the shows are happening March 27 and 28. Both shows will be phone-free, with devices secured in Yondr pouches.

Fans must register for a chance to buy tickets, with registration open until Wednesday at 10 p.m. PT. Fans can register for multiple shows, although there is a two-ticket limit per person.

The shows are McCartney’s first concerts since wrapping his North American Got Back 2025 tour in Chicago in November.

This isn’t the first time McCartney has played a small venue in recent years. Back in February 2025, he headlined three nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom.

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