Paul McCartney & John Mellencamp added to the 2023 Tribeca Festival

Courtesy of Tribeca Festival

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney and John Mellencamp have been added to the 2023 Tribeca Festival, which runs from June 7 to June 18 in New York City. Both artists will take part in the festival's Storytellers Series as part of the Talks and Reunions lineup.

McCartney will sit for a conversation with Conan O'Brien for a recording of the former talk show host's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend. The event will take place June 15 at 6 p.m. at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The pair will discuss McCartney's new photo book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, which is set to drop June 13.

Mellencamp is also scheduled for a conversation: he'll be chatting with another famous talk show host, David Letterman. The pair's chat is set to take place June 8 at 6 p.m. at the BMCC.

Tickets and passes for the festival are on sale now at tribecafilm.com.

