Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp & more set for Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday, June 7, in New York City, and while it’s mostly known for its movie premieres, there will be a lot of music and music-related events happening this year.

The festival opens Wednesday with a new documentary, Kiss the Future, featuring members of U2. The film, produced by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Sarah Anthony, follows a group of underground musicians and creatives during the siege of Sarajevo, which lasted from April 1992 to February 1996. The doc includes footage of U2's memorable 1997 concert at Koševo Stadium celebrating the country's liberation, along with interviews with Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton.

The festival will also feature an appearance by Paul McCartney, with the former Beatle sitting down for a conversation with Conan O'Brien for a recording of the former talk show host's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend. The event will have the pair discussing McCartney's new photo book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, which drops June 13. The chat is happening June 15 at 6 p.m. at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

John Mellencamp will also sit down for a conversation with another famous talk show host, David Letterman. That event is set to happen June 8 at 6 p.m. at the BMCC.

And the new Carlos Santana doc, Carlos, will premiere at the festival, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer set to perform at its June 17 opening at the Beacon Theatre.

The Tribeca Festival runs June 7-18 in New York City. More info can be found at tribecafestival.com.

