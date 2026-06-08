Paul McCartney lands 22nd top-10 album with 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane'

Paul McCartney has another top-10 hit on his hands.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's latest solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, debuts at #5 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart this week.

McCartney moved 63,000 equivalent album units to land at #5. Of that number, 59,500 were from complete album sales, which also puts The Boys of Dungeon Lane at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart this week.

The album, which also debuted at #1 on the U.K. Official Chart, is now McCartney's 22nd Billboard 200 top-10, with that list including the eight number ones he had with Wings. McCartney's last top-10 album was 2021's McCartney III, which peaked at #2.

And McCartney is not done promoting The Boys of Dungeon Lane. He's scheduled to sit down for a special conversation about the album on Wednesday at Roundhouse in London.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.