Paul McCartney-led PETA campaign against dairy-free milk upcharges a success

Having the support of Paul McCartney seems to go a long way. At least that was the case for PETA's latest campaign to get Peet's Coffee to stop charging extra for plant-based milk options.

McCartney, a longtime vegetarian, recently wrote a letter to Peet's Coffee President and CEO Eric Lauterbach to try to get him to change the company's policy of charging 80 cents extra for vegan milks. At the same time, PETA launched a campaign urging the change, which included billboards with McCartney's image.

It seems the pressure worked: Peet’s gave in just days after the campaign launched and will no longer add the upcharge to drinks.

“I am really happy to hear this!” McCartney said upon hearing the news.

"With a little help from our friend Sir Paul McCartney, PETA notched a swift win for animals, the planet, and kind consumers, who shouldn't be punished for making the ethical and healthy choice to ditch dairy," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "PETA is celebrating Peet's quick decision to get on board with the new industry standard and is urging the few remaining holdouts, including Caribou Coffee and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, to follow suit."

Peet’s now joins several other coffee chains, including Starbucks, Dunkin’ and Dutch Bros, that no longer charge customers for dairy-free milk options.

