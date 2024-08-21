Paul McCartney makes surprise appearance at concert in the Hamptons

By Jill Lances
Paul McCartney surprised fans at a concert in the Hamptons, New York, on Tuesday, jumping up on the stage to perform two songs.
The Beatles rocker was the surprise guest during a set by producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, featuring guitarist G.E. Smith, at the venue Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett.
Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows McCartney joining the musicians for The Beatles’ classic "I Saw Her Standing There” and Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World."

And it seems like this won't be the only collaboration we hear from McCartney and Watt. In an October interview Watt did with Rolling Stone about the The Rolling Stones record Hackney Diamonds, which Watt produced, he revealed he was also working on music with McCartney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

