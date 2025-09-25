Paul McCartney, Michael Stipe & more contribute artwork to NY benefit

Admat for Turn it Up Housing Works benefit/(credit: Briony Smith)
By Jill Lances
Paul McCartneyPatti Smith and R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe are among the artists contributing original artwork to an upcoming benefit for Housing Works NYC.
The Turn it Up art benefit will take place at Housing Works’ Crosby Street location on Oct. 9, with donated pieces auctioned off to benefit the organization’s mission to provide housing, health care, and other services to people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic conditions.
Other musicians contributing pieces to the benefit include Pearl Jam’s Eddie VedderSean LennonVampire Weekend’s Ezra KoenigInterpol’s Paul Banks and Chappell Roan, with more artists expected to join.

Information on tickets can be found at housingworks.org/events.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!