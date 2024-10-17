Paul McCartney plays “All My Loving” for the first time in five years at Brazil show

Paul McCartney dusted off a classic Beatles tune for his fourth and final Got Back show in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday.

According to setlist.fm, McCartney added the 1963 track "All My Loving" to the set about four songs in, marking the first time he's played the tune on this tour and the first time he's played it in concert since 2019.

Although "All My Loving" wasn't officially released as a single in either the U.S. or the U.K., it got enough radio play to become a hit for The Beatles. It was actually the first song they performed during their debut appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964.

As for the rest of McCartney’s São Paulo concert, he played a total of 37 songs, including Beatles tracks like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Got To Get You Into My Life,” “Love Me Do,” “Blackbird,” “Get Back," “Hey Jude” and the most recent track, "Here and Now," as well as Wings tunes “Live and Let Die,” “Let Em In” and “Jet.”

It also included McCartney solo songs like “Maybe I’m Amazed”; “My Valentine,” which was dedicated to Paul’s wife, Nancy Shevell; and “Here Today,” which was dedicated to John Lennon.

McCartney has one more show in Brazil on Saturday in Florianópolis, with upcoming shows in Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.