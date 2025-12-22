Paul McCartney reveals 2025 highlight, teases new album and more

Paul McCartney had a busy 2025, so it wasn’t easy for him to nail down a highlight of the year.

In the final website Q&A for 2025, McCartney was asked to name his "professional highlight" of the year, and he couldn't pick just one.

"The great thing is there’s so much suddenly happening," he said. "It’s like a log jam, loads of things have just come in."

He then mentioned things like his Wings book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, and that High in the Clouds, an animated film based on his 2005 children's book, "is finally getting made."



McCartney also called his Got Back tour "spectacular," noting, "the audiences were so warm and receptive." He specifically mentioned shows like his Bowery Ballroom club gigs, and dates in Santa Barbara and Nashville, where phones were not allowed.

He said those "were really cool, because it’s a completely different type of show. People aren’t just holding up phones, so you really see the whites of their eyes. It’s lovely!"

"This idea of everything coming home to roost, all these projects I’ve done over the years, it’s very exciting," he added. "But yeah, if I had to pick one I think the tour was probably the highlight of the year for me – it was so successful and enjoyable for everyone involved."

McCartney also dropped some exciting news for fans when asked what he’s most looking forward to in 2026.

"My new album!" he said, adding, "We’re just starting to think about how to put that together."

As for his New Year’s resolution, McCartney first joked, "To be a good boy!," before adding, "I normally don’t have one, but what comes to mind is things like 'to eat sensibly.' That’s always a good one."

