Paul McCartney reveals how he deals with AI misinformation

Sir Paul McCartney performing on stage at Co-op Live in Manchester during his Got Back tour. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2024. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Paul McCartney wants fans to know that if they don’t hear about something from him, it’s likely not real.

The topic came up in McCartney's latest "You Gave Me The Answer" Q&A on his website, which was focused on the topic of AI.

“With so much AI out there now how do you deal with the misinformation or AI created content that is supposedly you?” read the question from a fan. “How can we be sure what might be official?”

Paul started his response with a joke, writing, “How do I know if this question isn’t even AI generated? Ha!”

“Seriously though, there’s so much of it about and it can be hard to know what is real,” he shares. “I think most people can still tell the difference but some of it is getting pretty clever.”

McCartney says it’s not uncommon for friends to let him know about things he allegedly said or had done that were not true. “Or there are songs appearing with me apparently on them,” he adds. “Some of it is really wild!”

As for how fans can differentiate fact from fiction, McCartney has a simple answer.

“I always say that it’s best to check my website and my own social media accounts to see if it’s official, as that’s where we share news about what I’m up to,” he says. “If it’s not there then the chances are that it’s fake news!”’

Here’s something that is not fake news: McCartney is getting ready to hit the road on a new North American leg of his Get Back tour. After a warm-up show on Sept. 26 at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California, he’ll kick off the tour on Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California.

