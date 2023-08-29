Paul McCartney & Ringo Star land new chart first thanks to Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's new "Let It Be" cover, reuniting The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, has made an impact on the charts.

The song has debuted on several Billboard charts, including the Rock Digital Songs Sales chart at #2, the Country Digital Song Sales chart at #15 and the Digital Songs Sales Chart at #22.

While both Beatles have had several Billboard hits throughout their careers, with the group and without, this is the first time McCartney and Starr have shared credit on a Billboard entry without the other members of the band.

Parton's star-studded "Let It Be" cover also features Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood. It will appear on Dolly's upcoming album, Rockstar, which drops November 17. It is available for preorder now.

