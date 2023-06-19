Paul McCartney says new photography book filled with “little memories which make up a life”

Paul McCartney's recently released photography book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, features pictures from the early days of Beatlemania, and putting it together was a great walk down memory lane for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

"Well, I mainly see it as a 'behind the scenes' publication. After all these years, it was lovely for me to be taken backstage again," he reveals in a Q&A on his website. "I love just looking at old pictures of the guys."

One such picture is of John Lennon with his glasses. McCartney writes, "... obviously it's hugely sad, because I miss him so much. But this just reminds me of growing up with him and all the pleasant memories."

He adds, “Whenever I see John with these sorts of glasses, it reminds me of the way he would take him off when there were girls around. For some reason people think they look better without their glasses! And now, whenever other people do that it always reminds me of John.”

He says the book “just brings back all those little memories which make up a life.”

As for whether he’s still taking pictures, McCartney shares, “I am a keen photographer, and now of course it's all iPhone. It’s just too easy!”

He says, "The iPhone quality is really pretty good, but having a daughter, Mary, who is a professional photographer, she tells me she always takes the precaution of taking a nice picture on a what she calls her 'real' camera, just because, you can do pretty much anything with that."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.