Paul McCartney to sell select signed photos to raise money for California wildfire relief

Photos from Paul McCartney's touring photo exhibit, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm, are coming to Los Angeles, and the exhibition is going to help raise money for those affected by the recent California wildfires.

Select photos will be on display at the Gagosian Beverly Hills art gallery from April 25 to June 21, with McCartney and the gallery offering up small, signed editions of prints for sale. A portion of the proceeds from those sales are being donated to aid recovery and relief efforts in Southern California.

The photos featured in the exhibition were taken by McCartney between November 1963 and February 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view during the height of Beatlemania.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm debuted in June 2023 at London's National Portrait Gallery, with the exhibit later moving to Virginia, Brooklyn, Portland, and Osaka, Japan. It will next open at the de Young museum -- part of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco -- on March 1, and run through July 6. The photos have also been collected in a book of the same name.

