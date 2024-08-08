Paul McCartney and Wings' 'One Hand Clapping' documentary coming to theaters in September

Paul McCartney and Wings recently released the live album One Hand Clapping, 50 years after they recorded it, and now fans are going to get some insight into the making of the record with a new documentary.

Paul McCartney and Wings – One Hand Clapping will be released in theaters beginning Sept. 26, featuring footage and interviews with the band, as well as contributions from the creative team behind the album.

The doc will also include the previously unreleased Backyard Sessions, with footage showing McCartney performing tracks from his catalog on acoustic guitar, as well as an intro by McCartney and Polaroid photos from the recording session.

"It’s so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did,” McCartney shares. “We made a pretty good noise actually! It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming.”

One Hand Clapping was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in August 1974 as a video documentary and possible live album, although it never officially came out until its recent June release. The album includes live recordings of such Wings hits as "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Jet" and "My Love," as well as Paul's solo song "Maybe I'm Amazed" and reworked versions of Beatles songs like "Let It Be," "Lady Madonna" and "The Long and Winding Road."

Tickets for the film go on sale Aug. 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.