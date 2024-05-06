Paul McCartney responds to adoring fan after 60 years

To help promote his photography exhibit, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, opening at the Brooklyn Museum, McCartney responded to a viral clip of a young fan named Adrienne, in which she says, "and Paul McCartney if you are listening Adrienne from Brooklyn loves you with all her heart."
"Hey, Adrienne. Listen, it's Paul. I saw your video," he shared in a post on Instagram. "I'm in Brooklyn now. I'm in New York. I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it."
According to Rolling Stone, the clip is part of a video taken by CBS News in 1964 during The Beatles' first visit to the U.S. The mag appears to have identified Adrienne, with a woman named Nicole D'Onofrio saying she believes it's her mother.
Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm will be at the Brooklyn Museum until August 18.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.