Paul McCartney announces second New York City club show

Paul McCartney surprised New Yorkers by playing New York City's 575-capacity Bowery Ballroom in on Tuesday, and now he's doing it again.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he’s returning to the venue on Wednesday, with tickets only available at the Bowery Ballroom box office.

According to setlist.fm, Tuesday night's show lasted about 90 minutes, with Sir Paul opening with The Beatles' classic "A Hard Day's Night." Other Beatles tunes in the 22-song set included "Got To Get You Into My Life," "Blackbird," the Grammy-winning "Now and Then," "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da," "Get Back," "Lady Madonna," "Let It Be" and "Hey Jude."

He closed the show with the portion of the Abbey Road side two medley that comprises "Golden Slumbers," "Carry That Weight" and "The End."

The set also included the Wings tunes "Letting Go," "Jet," "Let Me Roll It," and others, along with McCartney solo tracks "Maybe I'm Amazed," "My Valentine" and "Come On To Me."

