Paul McCartney bringing Got Back tour to Australia

Paul McCartney has confirmed the rumors — he's going on tour again.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced dates for a new leg of his Got Back tour, which will hit Australia, the first time he's toured there since 2017.

The new dates kick off October 18 in Adelaide, with shows in Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane before wrapping November 4 in Gold Coast.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 9, with the general sale set for Friday, August 11. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

McCartney's Got Back tour launched in April 2022. It consisted of stadium shows in North America, as well as a headlining spot at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.