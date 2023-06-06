Paul McCartney and Stanley Tucci to chat for NPG global livestream event

Paul McCartney's photography is the subject of a new exhibit opening later this month at the National Portrait Gallery in London, and to promote its opening he's set to talk about his photos in a new online discussion with actor Stanley Tucci.

The in-conversation event, taking place June 29, is part of the museum’s First Look Festival, designed to reintroduce the NPG to visitors after being closed for three years to undergo renovations.

The discussion will have the pair chatting about the exhibition, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, and McCartney's book 1964: Eyes of the Storm, both of which give fans insight into McCartney's point of view as The Beatles were becoming international superstars during the height of Beatlemania. The photos are from McCartney's own archive, and were taken between December 1963 and February 1964.

The global livestream will kick off at 9 a.m. ET, with tickets on sale now.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm is set to run from June 28 to October 1. His book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, will be released June 13 and is available for preorder now.

