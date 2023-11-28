Paul McCartney playing club show ahead of Brazil tour launch

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney brings his Got Back stadium tour to Brazil this week, and to celebrate, he's treating locals to smaller, more intimate shows.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced he'll be performing a club show at Clube do Choro in Brasília on Tuesday, November 28, for which tickets are quickly selling out.

The Brazilian leg of McCartney’s Got Back tour officially kicks off Thursday, November 30, at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasília. It will be followed by shows in Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and Curitiba, before wrapping December 16 in Rio De Janeiro, McCartney's final show of 2023.

The dates are McCartney’s first time back in Brazil since 2019.

