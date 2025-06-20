Paul McCartney thanks 'people of the world' for birthday wishes

ABC/ Heidi Gutman
By Jill Lances

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney turned 83 on Wednesday, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has now taken to social media to thank all the friends and fans who reached out to wish him a happy birthday.

"I wanna thank everyone who sent me beautiful birthday wishes," he said in a video on his Instagram Story. "There were so many and they were all so soulful and thoughtful and made me have a really happy birthday."

He added, "I had it with my kids and my grandkids and wife and her family. It was really beautiful. So thank you, people of the world. I love you. Thank you so much."

Among the messages he received was an Instagram post from Barbra Streisand that read, "To Paul ... Happy Birthday. Hope you're celebrating with a little help from your friends … including me."

Streisand and McCartney recently collaborated on a new version of his song "My Valentine" for Streisand's upcoming album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two. The album comes out June 27.

