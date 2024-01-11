Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac & more donate items to new MusiCares auction

Paul McCartney and Fleetwood Mac are among the artists who have contributed items to the new MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, set to coincide with this year's Grammy Awards.

More than 75 one-of-a-kind items are up for grabs this year, including a signed and personalized hardcover copy of McCartney's book The Lyrics: 1965 to Present; a Yamaha C3 Baby Grand Piano the late Fleetwood Mac co-founder, co-singer and songwriter Christine McVie played onstage; Metallica frontman James Hetfield's signed black ESP LTD Vulture model guitar; and Eagle guitarist Joe Walsh's personally owned and autographed 2015 Fender Stratocaster guitar.

Other items include The Cure frontman Robert Smith's acoustic guitar, a twice signed Stevie Nicks Barbie doll, autographed Nicks records and a signed 2023 Gibson Les Paul from Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. There are also contributions from Foo Fighters, The Who's Pete Townshend, James Brown, Coldplay and more.

The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction is happening Sunday, February 4, at 12 p.m. PT; it will take place at Julien’s Auctions and online. Proceeds benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity arm that provides health and human services to the music community.

More info on the auction can be found at juliensauctions.com.

