Paul McCartney reveals inspiration behind iconic “Yesterday” lyric

During the latest episode of his McCartney: A Life in Lyrics podcast, the former Beatle explains that the line "I said something wrong, now I long for yesterday" was inspired by a time he corrected how his mother pronounced a word, something he deeply regretted.
"She would talk what we thought was a little bit posh," he explains, noting, "I know that she said something like, 'Paul, will you ask him if he's going?' and I went, 'Arsk?! Arsk! It's ask, mum!' And she got a little bit embarrassed."
"So I don’t know. Does this happen? Do you find yourself unconsciously putting songs into girl lyrics that are really your dead mother?” he says. “I suspect it might be true. It sort of fits, if you look at the lyrics."
