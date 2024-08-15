Paul McCartney’s 'Eyes of the Storm' photo exhibit coming to San Francisco’s de Young museum

Paul McCartney’s photography exhibit is headed to California.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm is set to debut at the de Young museum, part of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, on March 1 and will run until July 6.

"In Eyes of the Storm, recently unearthed photographs by Paul McCartney provide a rare time capsule of The Beatles' world at the moment of their extraordinary rise to fame," Thomas P. Campbell, director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, shares. "We're honored to present this exhibition here in San Francisco, where The Beatles left an indelible mark on our city's musical and cultural history."

Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photographs taken by McCartney between November 1963 and February 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view during the height of Beatlemania.

The exhibit debuted in June 2023 at London’s National Portrait Gallery, and has since been shown at Virginia’s Chrysler Museum and New York’s Brooklyn Museum. Next up it will move to the Portland Art Museum from Sept. 14 to Jan. 19 and to the Knowledge Capitol Event Lab in Osaka, Japan, from Oct. 12 to Jan. 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.