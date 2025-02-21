Paul McCartney’s Eyes of the Storm photo exhibit coming to the Art Gallery of Ontario

Paul McCartney's photo exhibit is set to hit another city.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm will debut at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Canada in February 2026.

Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photographs taken by McCartney between 1963 and 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view during the height of Beatlemania.

The exhibit debuted in June 2023 at London’s National Portrait Gallery and has since been shown at Virginia’s Chrysler Museum, New York’s Brooklyn Museum, the Portland Art Museum and the Knowledge Capitol Event Lab in Osaka, Japan. It is next set to open at The de Young museum, part of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, on March 1.

In addition, select photos will be on display at the Gagosian Beverly Hills art gallery from April 25 to June 21, with McCartney and the gallery offering up small, signed editions of prints for sale. A portion of the proceeds from those sales are being donated to aid recovery and relief efforts in Southern California.

