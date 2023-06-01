Paul McCartney’s “Live And Let Die” released in Dolby Atmos for 50th anniversary

June 1 marks the 50th anniversary of Paul McCartney and Wings' classic "Live And Let Die," and the milestone is not going unnoticed.

The anniversary is being celebrated with a new Dolby Atmos release of the song. It's mixed by Steve Orchard and Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin, who produced the original song, and mastered by Oli Morgan.

“I think it sounds good, I’m really happy with it,” Giles tells ABC Audio. “It’s nice because it’s my dad’s arrangement and so that’s always quite a nice thing.” He adds, “I’m not trying to be too Martin biased on it, but it is an amazing arrangement."

You can listen to "Live And Let Die" now via digital outlets.

"Live And Let Die" was the theme song for the 1973 James Bond film of the same name, with Roger Moore playing 007. The track marked a reunion of McCartney and The Beatles producer Martin, who also arranged the orchestra that appears on the track.

The song, which didn't appear on a McCartney album until 1978's Wings Greatest compilation, went on to peak at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song, but lost to Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were."

In 1991 the song was famously covered by Guns N' Roses for their Lose Your Illusion I album, which earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance.

