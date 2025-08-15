Paul McCartney’s photography exhibit headed to Nashville’s Frist Art Gallery

Sir Paul McCartney visits Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm at Brooklyn Museum on April 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MPL)
By Jill Lances
Paul McCartney’s photography exhibit is hitting another city this year.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm is set to debut at Nashville's Frist Art Museum on Nov. 6 and run through Jan. 26, 2026.

Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photographs taken by The Beatles legend between 1963 and 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view during the height of Beatlemania.

The exhibit debuted in June 2023 at London’s National Portrait Gallery and has since been shown at museums in Virginia; New York; Portland, Oregon; Osaka, Japan; San Francisco; and Ontario, Canada. Select photos were also on display at an art gallery in Beverly Hills, California.
Timed tickets to the Frist showings will go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time for Frist members. The general sale begins Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

McCartney is getting ready to head out on a new North American leg of his Got Back tour this fall. The tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!