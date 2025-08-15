Paul McCartney’s photography exhibit headed to Nashville’s Frist Art Gallery

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm is set to debut at Nashville's Frist Art Museum on Nov. 6 and run through Jan. 26, 2026.
Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photographs taken by The Beatles legend between 1963 and 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view during the height of Beatlemania.
McCartney is getting ready to head out on a new North American leg of his Got Back tour this fall. The tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.
