Paul McCartney’s 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' nominated for the 2026 Mercury Prize

Paul McCartney's latest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, has been nominated for the 2026 Mercury Prize, which recognizes the best albums from a British or Irish artist.

"What a brilliant and exciting surprise to be part of such an incredible list @mercuryprize," McCartney writes on Instagram. "To have 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' recognised alongside so many brilliant artists and albums is a huge honour for me."

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support and enjoy the album,” he adds. “We have been having so much fun along the way. From making it with @thisiswatt to getting it out there for people to hear. I must say the reaction has been really special. So this news has just totally blown me away.”

The Boys of Dungeon Lane is one of 12 records shortlisted for the 2026 Mercury Prize. Also nominated is Florence + The Machine's Everybody Scream and the charity compilation HELP(2), as well as albums by RAYE, Olivia Dean, Suede and more.

The 2026 Mercury Prize will be presented Oct. 22 at a ceremony held at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, U.K. The winner receives a trophy and a cash prize of about $33,000.

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