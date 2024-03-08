Paul Rodgers, Billy F Gibbons & more to appear on Slash’s new blues album

The album, Orgy of the Damned, is due out May 17 and has the rocker joined by a variety of guest vocalists. In addition to Gibbons and Rodgers, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and AC/DC's Brian Johnson are featured on songs, as are Iggy Pop, Gary Clark Jr., pop star Demi Lovato and country artist Chris Stapleton.
You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying videos streaming now on YouTube.
Slash speaks further on Orgy of the Damned in an interview with Rolling Stone, which reports that a tour announcement is coming next week.
Here's the Orgy of the Damned track list:
"The Pusher" feat. Chris Robinson
"Crossroads" feat. Gary Clark Jr.
"Hoochie Coochie Man" feat. Billy F Gibbons
"Oh Well" feat. Chris Stapleton
"Key to the Highway" feat. Dorothy
"Awful Dream" feat. Iggy Pop
"Born Under a Bad Sign" feat. Paul Rodgers
"Papa Was a Rolling Stone" feat. Demi Lovato
"Killing Floor" feat. Brian Johnson
"Living for the City" feat. Tash Neal
"Stormy Monday" feat. Beth Hart
"Metal Chestnut"
