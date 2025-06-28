Paul Simon cancels two shows due to back problems

Paul Simon has been forced to cancel his June 28 and 29 shows at Philadelphia's Academy of Music due to back problems.

"Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain," read the announcement on social media. "Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention."

The post notes that both shows will not be rescheduled immediately. However, it adds, "We are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates."

Full refunds will be given to those with tickets to the two Philly shows.

Simon is currently on his A Quiet Celebration tour, which is his first full tour since 2018 and his first tour since releasing his 2023 album Seven Psalms. His next show is scheduled for July 7 in Long Beach, California. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulSimon.com.

