Paul Simon plays his classics at charity fundraiser in New York City

By Jill Lances
Paul Simon hasn’t performed live all that much since revealing he lost his hearing, but he took the stage Monday night in New York for The Soho Sessions, which was a fundraiser for the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss.

According to setlist.fm, Simon performed a seven-song set: "Mrs. Robinson," "Slip Slidin' Away," "Mother and Child Reunion," "Me and Julio Down By The School Yard," "Homeward Bound," "The Boxer" and "Sound of Silence."

The New York Post reports that Simon had a bit of help during "Me and Julio Down By The School Yard," when former Yankees centerfielder/jazz guitarist Bernie Williams joined in on the song's whistling solo.

The paper notes that Simon then handed Williams $17 for payment, joking it was all he had with him.
Simon revealed in May 2023 that he had lost hearing in his left ear, making it difficult for him play. In March, he shared that his hearing had returned enough to make him feel comfortable singing and playing guitar again.

He has since performed the occasional song, including "Graceland" at a White House state dinner in April and "Your Forgiveness," from his most recent album, Seven Psalms, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!