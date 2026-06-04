'Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert' film coming to Hulu

Paul Simon fans will now get to enjoy his A Quiet Celebration tour from the comfort of their own home.

Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert, an almost two-hour concert film, will air on Hulu and Disney+ starting June 26.

The film was recorded live at McCaw Hall in Seattle back in August. It features performances of songs from his most recent album, Seven Psalms, as well as new renditions of classic hits. The tour, which he launched in April 2025, was Simon's first after dealing with the loss of hearing in his left ear.

“This tour has enabled me to play with musicians again. I really missed it,” says Simon. “Everybody has enjoyed the experience so much. There’s been a feeling of camaraderie and elation that we were playing this piece of music that we were really interested in, and that had a significant effect on me.”

“It made for one of the most extraordinary tours I’ve done — maybe the most joyous,” he adds.

In addition to the concert film, a companion album will be released Oct. 9 digitally and as a three-LP or two-CD set.

Simon kicked off a new leg of the tour on Wednesday in Stanford, California, and will play there again on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulSimon.com.

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