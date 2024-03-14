Paul Simon reveals positive news about his hearing

Paul Simon revealed in May that he had lost hearing in his left ear, making it difficult for him to play live, but it sounds like things are changing for the better.

During a Q&A at the New York premiere for In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, his two-part Alex Gibney-directed docuseries, Simon revealed that some of his hearing has returned.

"That's come back to enough of a degree that I'm comfortable singing and playing guitar and playing a few other instruments," he said, according to People. "I can hear my voice the way I want it in the context of the music."

He added, “If there's a drum or an electric guitar, it's too loud and I can't hear my voice. But when I first lost the hearing, I couldn't get, it threw me off. Everything was coming from this side.”

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, which follows Simon's career journey as well as the recording of his most recent album, Seven Psalms, premieres March 17 and 24 on MGM+.

Simon is set to be be honored with the prestigious Pen/Audible Literary Award at a gala held May 16 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. He's being celebrated for "his indelible lyrics, boundless contributions to our canon and elevation of essential cultures over nearly six decades."

