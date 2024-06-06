Paul Stanley on the upcoming KISS avatars: “They will be mind-bogglingly realistic”

When KISS played their final show in New York back in December, they introduced the public to their KISS avatars, which got mixed reactions from the public. Well, KISS’ Paul Stanley wants fans to know that the final product will look much different.

In an interview on The Allison Hagendorf Show, Stanley was asked what fans can expect when the show finally debuts in 2027. He replied, "Not what you saw."

“It was a double-edged sword because we were showing people the avatars in their infancy,” he says about debuting an early prototype at the concert. “And they look, and will look, nothing like that. They will be mind-bogglingly realistic."

As for the avatar show itself, Stanley says fans shouldn’t expect it to be a replica of a KISS concert.

"We wanna create something that's a go-to and a must-see for everybody. KISS fans will love it, but other people who could care less about KISS will wanna see it,” he says. “It's going to be mind-boggling. It's KISS and Cirque du Soleil and everything you can imagine on steroids. But it will really cross that bridge of what's real and what's not, and combine the two. ... It will be incredible.”

He adds, “The idea that we're gonna simulate a live show, leave that to somebody else. We have no desire to do that. We wanna create KISS, which is something that breaks the rules, not lives within 'em."

So far KISS has not announced any exact dates for the show.

