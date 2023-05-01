Peace Out: Aerosmith announces farewell tour

As suspected, Aerosmith is saying goodbye to the road. The band just announced dates for their "Peace Out" farewell tour, featuring special guests The Black Crowes.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!,” the band shared in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The tour is set to kick off September 2 in Philadelphia, hitting such cities as Pittsburgh, Detroit, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nashville and more before wrapping, January 26, 2024 in Montreal, Canada. The trek also includes a New Year’s Eve show in the band’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

One person who won't be joining the band for their farewell run is drummer Joey Kramer. "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the band explained. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Ahead of the official announcement the band teased the news with a trailer that featured cameos by such stars as Ringo Starr, Slash, Kelly Clarkson, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Bill Burr, with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler ending the clip by saying "and if you think we're joking, dream on," a reference to their classic song.

Tickets for the Peace Out tour go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at Aerosmith.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

