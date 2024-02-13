Pearl Jam announces North American ﻿'Dark Matter' ﻿tour

After revealing the details of their new album, Dark Matter, Pearl Jam has now announced a full North American tour.

The first leg runs from May 4 in Vancouver to May 30 in Seattle, and the second spans from August 22 in Missoula, Montana, to September 17 in Boston. Along the way, PJ will play shows in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets will first be available to paid members of Pearl Jam's Ten Club active as of Monday, February 12. They will be available to the general public exclusively through Ticketmaster's request program. Registration for a chance at the North American shows is open now through Sunday, February 18, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PearlJam.com.

Dark Matter, the 12th Pearl Jam album and the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton, is due out April 19. The title track is out now.

