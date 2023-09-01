Pearl Jam kicks off US tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PJ

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam launched their U.S. tour Thursday, August 31, in St. Paul, Minnesota, marking Eddie Vedder and company's first live performance of 2023.

The grunge icons shared a photo of the show's set list in a Facebook post, which included such classics as "Even Flow," "Alive," "Yellow Ledbetter" and "Daughter," as well as several tracks off their latest album, 2020's Gigaton.

Attendees were also treated with a performance of the Binaural track "Insignificance," which, according to the PJ website, was last played live in 2016.

Pearl Jam's tour continues with a second show in St. Paul on Saturday, September 2, followed by stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Fort Worth and Austin, Texas.

