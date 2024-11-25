Pearl Jam plays 'Hunger Strike' for first time in over a decade at final 'Dark Matter' tour stop

For the Sydney performance, fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows frontman Eddie Vedder taking on both his and Cornell's parts of the song, with the audience helping out with Cornell's high harmonies.
"Hunger Strike" was the first single off the album Temple of the Dog, which was released in April 1991. It was a tribute to the late Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, who died March 19, 1970, and it featured members of both Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.
But that wasn't the only rarity played at the Sydney show. Vedder opened his solo encore with Bruce Springsteen's "No Surrender," and the band performed the Vs. track "Dissident" for the first time on this tour — and the first time since September 2022.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.