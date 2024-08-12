Pearl Jam premieres live video for '﻿Dark Matter'﻿ single "Wreckage"

Pearl Jam has premiered a new live video for "Wreckage," a track off the band's new album, Dark Matter.

The clip was filmed during one of Eddie Vedder and company's concerts in Las Vegas in May during the first leg of their 2024 U.S. tour. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"Wreckage" is the current Dark Matter single and hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Dark Matter, the 12th Pearl Jam album, dropped in April. The band will resume their tour in support of it Aug. 22 in Missoula, Montana.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

