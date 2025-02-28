Pearl Jam shuts down online shop in support of economic blackout

Pearl Jam is shutting down the band's online shop for a day in support of Friday's economic blackout effort.

The initiative was launched by the organization The People's Union USA, which declared a day of no spending for Feb. 28. The blackout calls for people to make no in-store or online purchases for 24 hours, specifically calling out fast food, gas and major retailers.

If you need to spend money on essential or emergency items, the campaign urges you to only buy from small, local businesses.

"If we disrupt the economy for just ONE day, it sends a powerful message," the organizers say.

The landing page for Pearl Jam's webstore currently reads, "In support of the 24-Hour Economic Blackout, Pearl Jam is closing the Ten Club Shop on February 28th. For more info on how to participate in the blackout visit https://thepeoplesunionusa.com/."

