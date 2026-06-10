Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament premieres 'Montana Grind' song off new skateboarding documentary

Jeff Ament attends the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has premiered a new song called "Montana Grind," recorded for the new documentary of the same name.

The film Montana Grind is about the skateboarding scene in Ament's home state of Montana. Ament also recorded an original soundtrack for the doc.

You can watch the video for the song "Montana Grind," which features footage of Ament singing the punk tune, on YouTube.

Montana Grind is available to rent now via Pearl Jam's webstore.

Ament and Pearl Jam are set to headline Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival in September, which will be their first show with their new drummer. Matt Cameron, who'd been PJ's drummer for 27 years, announced his departure from the band in 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.