Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament announces new album with ex-Fitz & the Tantrums drummer

Ten Club

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has announced a new album in collaboration with ex-Fitz & Tantrums drummer John Wicks.

The record, which the duo is releasing under the name Deaf Charlie, is called Catastrophic Metamorphic and arrives June 30.

"There's a real optimism in this batch of mostly dystopian themes, and that comes from John's upbeat production and playing," Ament says. "He infused a lot of pop and reggae elements into the songs, pushing my arrangements and rhythms into new territory. Most of these tunes had real journeys between our two visions."

You can listen to the single "Losing My Mind," featuring guest vocals by Marlon Grace, now via digital outlets.

Ament and Wicks — and yes, that's John Wicks with an "s," not to be confused with the Keanu Reeves hitman franchise — previously worked together on the score for the 2022 miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. They also released a collaborative song in 2020 called "Something Real."

Pearl Jam, meanwhile, is gearing up for a U.S. tour, kicking off in August.

