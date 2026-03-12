Pearl Jam's Mike McCready announces ﻿'Farewell to Seasons'﻿ graphic novel

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has announced a new graphic novel called Farewell to Seasons.

The book, which will be published by Z2, presents a "historical fantasy" set in the Seattle music scene of the '80s and '90s, told from the perspective of a fictional musician named David Williams.

"It's a story I've been developing for many years, inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene," McCready says in a statement.

Deluxe editions of Farewell to Seasons will be accompanied by a rock opera of original music recorded by McCready.

"I've had a great time bringing this project to life with Z2, and I hope people enjoy the journey as much as I did creating it," McCready says.

Farewell to Seasons is due out Oct. 6 and is available to preorder now via Z2Comics.com.

