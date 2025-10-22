PETA asks Robert Plant to temporarily change his name

Robert Plant performs onstage with the Deborah Bonham Band during Fairport's Cropredy Convention on August 09, 2025 in Cropredy, Oxfordshire. (Photo by Steve Thorne/Redferns)

The animal rights organization PETA is asking Robert Plant to change his name, at least temporarily.

The organization has sent a letter to the Led Zeppelin rocker asking him to change his name to Robert Plant Wool, to help promote Plant Wool Month, which aims to raise awareness of animal-free and plastic-free yarns.

“With Plant Wool Month—celebrating natural, plant-derived, and animal-free yarns—starting 1 November, we wanted to share a quirky idea that would help both the planet and the animals we share it with: Will you change your name to 'Robert Plant Wool' for the month?” the letter reads. “This temporary tweak to your famous moniker would help highlight the impressive array of cruelty-free, sustainable plant wools and the innovative designers using them.”

“It would also let those stocking their winter wardrobes know that there are dozens of 100% animal- and plastic-free fibers to keep them cozy, without harming a hair on a sheep’s head,” it continues.

The letter also makes reference to an iconic Led Zeppelin tune, noting, "While your song 'Kashmir' is rightly celebrated as a masterpiece, cashmere is a different story," explaining that it comes from goats "who scream in pain as their fleece is ripped from their bodies."

The org explains that it hopes the name change will help highlight plant wools like cotton, linen, hemp and others. “These wools are all soft and warm, and best of all, they are a simple but effective way to make a difference for animals every time we get dressed in the morning.”

So far there’s no word on whether Plant is open to the temporary name change.

