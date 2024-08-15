Pete Townshend drops live “The Sea Refuses No River” video from 1985 Brixton Academy show

The Who's Pete Townshend has dropped another live video from his 1985 concert at the Brixton Academy in London.

The latest is a performance of "The Sea Refuses No River," a track from Pete's 1982 solo album, All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes.

This is the second video Townshend has released from the concert, following a performance of “After the Fire.” Both feature Pink Floyd’s Dave Gilmour on guitar.

The Brixton Academy concert, Deep End Live at Brixton Academy in London, is part of Townshend's recent release Pete Townshend Live > In Concert 1985-2001, a 14-CD box set, which included newly remastered versions of his live solo recordings, seven of which have long been out of print.

In addition to the Brixton show, it features concerts recorded at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 1993, San Francisco's The Filmore in 1996, London's Shepherds Bush Empire in 1998 and the La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, California, in 2001. There's also a recording of two nights at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre, the only time Pete ever attempted a full Life House show.

