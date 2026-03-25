Pete Townshend updates fans on possible new Who album: ‘Roger wants to give it a try’

(L-R) Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who perform onstage during the 2025 Backyard Concert supporting Teen Cancer America and the UCLA Health Center at a private residence on October 03, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BC)

It sounds like fans of The Who have a reason to be hopeful about getting a new album from the band.

Although frontman Roger Daltrey said in a 2023 interview with NME that he didn't see the point in making another Who record, Pete Townshend is now suggesting Daltrey may be coming around to the idea.

In a recent Instagram post, Townshend shared photos of his new songwriting studio in London, which was built by "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley. He captioned the post, "It's mine now. I'm loving it. Great sound. I'm very spoiled."

While the caption didn’t give any clue as to what specifically Townshend will be using it for, a response to a comment from a fan seemed quite revealing.

When the fan noted, “There’s no way you’re gonna do another Who album,” Townshend set him straight, responding, “You might be wrong. Roger wants to give it a try.”

The Who released their last album of new material, Who, in 2019. At the time it was the first new album from The Who in 13 years, and the second that featured only original members Daltrey and Townshend.

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